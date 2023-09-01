LAB Group Partners with IDVerse for Enhanced Identity Verification

LAB Group, a leading international RegTech and Australia’s top onboarding provider, has announced a new integration with IDVerse, an identity verification specialist. IDVerse offers state-of-the-art ID document verification, utilizing document scanning, fraud assessment, and biometrics. Founded in Australia in 2018, IDVerse is trusted by regtech businesses, governments, and global enterprises for borderless and inclusive identity verification.

The integration of IDVerse’s platform with LAB Group’s customer onboarding solution enables seamless ID document verification within the digital onboarding process. This automated solution allows for the verification of new users in seconds using their face, ID document, and smartphone, supporting over 220 countries and territories and any type of ID document. The process eliminates the need for human intervention, streamlining the onboarding experience.

IDVerse’s platform employs a pioneering Zero Bias AI technology that trains deep neural network systems to protect against discrimination based on race, age, and gender. This AI technology enhances inclusivity by recognizing a wider range of individuals and skin tones, ensuring more comprehensive and universal access.

The integrated solution is already live in the market and is currently being utilized for age verification in online same-day liquor orders with a large national retailer. LAB Group’s direct integration with IDVerse provides an immediate solution for clients seeking digital age verification and has potential applications in other industries, particularly those impacted by upcoming anti-money laundering reforms in Australia.

LAB Group CEO and co-founder, Nick Boudrie, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that LAB Group is confident that the collaboration with IDVerse will continue to bring value to their customers as their verification capabilities evolve. He also mentioned LAB Group’s support for IDVerse’s growth ambitions while jointly serving their customers’ onboarding and verification needs.

IDVerse’s GM of APAC, Paul Warren-Tape, welcomed the partnership and highlighted the mutual benefit of integrating their ID verification services with LAB Verify. He emphasized IDVerse’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of a more inclusive and seamless digital landscape, particularly in response to the rising awareness of algorithmic bias.

With this partnership, LAB Group strengthens its position as a leading provider of innovative onboarding solutions, leveraging IDVerse’s expertise in identity verification. The integration of these platforms ensures enhanced security, efficiency, and inclusivity in the digital onboarding process.

Definitions:

– RegTech: Regulatory Technology, refers to technology solutions that help organizations comply with regulations efficiently.

– Onboarding: The process of integrating and welcoming new customers or users to a service or platform.

– IDVerse: An identity verification specialist that provides ID document verification services using advanced technologies such as biometrics and fraud assessment.

Sources:

– LAB Group

– IDVerse