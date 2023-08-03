Apple Suppliers to Begin Mass Production of Second-Generation AirTag in Q4 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared new information indicating that Apple suppliers will begin mass production of a second-generation AirTag in the fourth quarter of 2024. The current AirTag, priced at $29, was launched in April 2021.

Kuo believes that the new AirTag will have improved integration with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, as part of a spatial computing ecosystem. However, no further details or other potential new features for the item tracker have been revealed.

The current AirTag is equipped with Apple’s U1 chip for Ultra Wideband technology, allowing for the Precision Finding feature that displays the distance and direction to an AirTag. Kuo has previously mentioned that iPhone 15 models will likely have an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, suggesting that an upgraded U2 chip may also be planned for both iPhones and the AirTag.

It is worth noting that the release of the new AirTag is still over a year away, so more rumors about the accessory are expected to surface in the coming months.

In other news, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September, with rumors suggesting several new features for the Pro and Pro Max models. These rumored features include a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, and an Action button, among others.

Overall, Apple’s plans for the second-generation AirTag and iPhone 15 models point towards ongoing innovation and enhancements in their product lineup.