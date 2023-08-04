Apple’s iPhone 16 Series to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design

Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that Apple’s iPhone 16 series, set to be released next year, will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup. This design has already been implemented in this year’s standard iPhone 15 models.

The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera lens featuring a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) design. This design allows for better low-light photography by capturing more light.

However, production yield issues have limited the adoption of this new sensor design across all iPhone 15 models this year. Apple has managed to secure most of Sony’s orders for high-end CIS ahead of time, as Sony’s high-end CIS capacity is expected to remain tight until 2024.

This capacity constraint for Sony presents an opportunity for rival supplier Will Semi. Will Semi is likely to obtain more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands due to Sony’s supply limitations.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with an eight-part hybrid lens featuring two glass elements and six plastic elements. Additionally, improvements are expected for the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses.

Looking further ahead, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could potentially include periscope telephoto lenses in 2024. However, in 2023, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to receive this new camera technology due to size constraints.