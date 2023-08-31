Apple to Release iPhone 15 Phones with Fixed Production Issues

Apple is set to launch its iPhone 15 phones on September 12, and according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, most of the production issues have been resolved. The two iPhone 15 Pro versions will be available in gray, white, black, and blue, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come in black, pink, yellow, blue, and green.

Although there were initially some issues with stacked CIS, panels, and batteries, Kuo states that these have been fixed. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will still be arriving last due to a delayed project start, resulting in a lag in mass production.

To address the stacked CIS issue, production capacity has been increased. Despite this, it is estimated that up to 15% of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus shipments may still be affected. The battery and frame issues were resolved by ramping up production.

The cancellation of the virtual button design in the previous quarter caused production challenges for the titanium frame. With this issue now resolved, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be lighter, as Apple moves away from an aluminum frame.

The display issue, on the other hand, was fixed by adjusting the supplier shipment ratio. Previous reports indicated that Samsung received the majority of orders, while BOE had to address a light bleed issue caused by a faulty panel architecture and driver.

With the majority of production issues now resolved, Apple’s iPhone 15 phones are expected to be released smoothly, offering users a range of color options and improved features.

Definitions:

– CIS: Stands for “CMOS Image Sensor,” a type of image sensor technology used in digital cameras and smartphones to capture and process images.

– Mass production: The production of goods in large quantities, typically using standardized assembly-line methods.

– Light bleed: Occurs when unwanted light leaks into the display, reducing contrast and overall image quality.

