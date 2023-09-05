Kuku FM Sees Significant Growth in Collection, But Also Records Increased Losses

Kuku FM, an audio content platform backed by Fundamentum, experienced impressive growth in its collection during the previous fiscal year, ending in March 2023. However, this growth does not paint the full picture, as the company’s revenue only exceeded Rs 40 crore, while its losses surpassed Rs 100 crore, at a 2X growth rate.

According to the annual financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies, Kuku FM’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 41.2 crore during FY23 from Rs 4.4 crore in FY22. The platform generates its revenue through paywalled subscriptions for its audio books, catering to both individuals and businesses. Kuku FM offers a diverse range of audio content across various genres, including business, self-help, personal finance, historical, religion, entertainment, and fitness. Additionally, during the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company expanded into workforce upskilling, offering courses on productivity, discipline, task management, and more.

Marketing and advertising expenses accounted for 57.3% of Kuku FM’s total spending, amounting to Rs 94.7 crore in FY23, a significant increase from Rs 31.9 crore in FY22. Employee benefit costs also jumped by 2.3X to Rs 34.8 crore in the previous fiscal year. The platform spent Rs 11.2 crore on audio content creation and Rs 15.6 crore on information technology. Overall, its total expenditure increased by 190% to Rs 165.4 crore, contributing to losses of Rs 116.5 crore in FY23. On a unit level, the company spent Rs 4.02 to earn a unit of operating revenue in the same fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Kuku FM’s local rival, Pocket FM, experienced significant growth in its operating scale, reaching Rs 17 crore during FY22 from Rs 1.49 crore in FY21. It is estimated that Pocket FM’s revenue has also reached three-digit figures in FY23.

The audio content market presents challenges for companies, particularly in terms of educating potential consumers and navigating the price-sensitive Indian market. However, with the potential for audio OTTs to replace traditional radio in many segments, successful streams are becoming more attainable in India’s information-hungry society.

Sources: Annual financial statements filed with the Registrar of Companies