Kolacny Music, a Colorado Family-Owned Music Store, Closing After 93 Years in Business

A well-established family-owned music store in Denver, Kolacny Music Company, is preparing to close its doors at the end of September. The store, which has been serving musicians and schools for almost a century, has been operated by three generations of the Kolacny family.

David Kolacny, the current owner of the store, expressed the changing dynamics in the music industry as one reason for the closure. He mentioned that the industry has traditionally been a “mom and pop industry,” but the current shift in trends has made it challenging for small businesses to sustain themselves.

The decision to close the store came after careful consideration. Despite the hopes of reaching the milestone of a hundred years in business, the family finds satisfaction in the 93-year legacy they have built.

Kolacny Music has never been solely focused on making profits. David Kolacny shared that the priority was always on building relationships and providing musical instruments to the community. However, the financial strain from COVID-19 accelerated the closure process and created additional difficulties for the business.

The Kolacny family is now in the process of selling their building, marking the end of an era for the music store. Despite the sadness associated with the closure, David Kolacny remains determined to focus on the final tasks of winding down the business and facilitating a smooth transition.

In a Facebook post, the store expressed gratitude to its loyal customer base and invited them to take advantage of discounts before the store’s permanent closure. The post also emphasized the store’s pride in being a Denver music staple since 1930 and the role it has played in the lives of many.

As Kolacny Music prepares to bid farewell to its customers, it hopes that someone else will step up and continue the legacy, providing opportunities for aspiring musicians and contributing to the music community in Denver.