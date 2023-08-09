KitKat Discontinues Peanut Butter Bites, Leaving Fans Devastated

KitKat has confirmed that they have discontinued one of their fan-favorite flavors, peanut butter bites, and customers are left feeling devastated. The candy, loved for its combination of crispy wafer biscuit and peanut butter covered in smooth milk chocolate, has been ripped from the shelves, leaving fans crushed.

In May 2020, a Twitter user reached out to KitKat, expressing frustration over the inability to find the peanut butter bites in stores. The company responded to the user, confirming that the flavor has indeed been discontinued.

KitKat has a long history, dating back to 1935 when it was originally known as “Rowntree’s Chocolate Crisp” in London. Since then, the Hershey Company has taken over production of KitKat in the U.S., resulting in the introduction of numerous flavors over the years.

Some fan-favorite flavors of KitKat include milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white creme, mint, dark chocolate “Duos,” birthday cake, lemon, and apple pie. However, the discontinuation of the peanut butter bites has left fans disappointed.

This news follows a similar situation with Ben & Jerry’s, where they discontinued one of their beloved ice cream flavors, sparking outcry from fans. Additionally, Nestle has also faced calls from fans to bring back a chocolate bar inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The discontinuation of the KitKat peanut butter bites has left a void for fans who enjoyed this particular flavor.