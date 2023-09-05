Kingston Launches Ultra-Compact External SSD with Up to 2TB Storage

Kingston has unveiled a new external solid-state drive (SSD) that combines high storage capacity with ultra-compact design. The Kingston XS1000 External SSD is about half the size of a standard SSD, making it extremely portable and convenient for users on the go. Measuring just 69.54 by 32.58 by 13.5mm and weighing only 28.7 grams, this drive offers up to 2TB of storage in a small form factor.

Inside the sleek metal and plastic casing, the Kingston XS1000 features 1TB or 2TB of 3D NAND flash memory. It achieves impressive read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of 1,000MB/s, thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection. The drive supports a wide range of operating systems including Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, Android, and iOS/iPadOS.

The Kingston XS1000 comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable for easy connectivity to various devices, offering backward compatibility. Kingston offers a five-year limited warranty for both the 1TB and 2TB models, ensuring peace of mind for users.

Priced at $64.99 for the 1TB model and $109.99 for the 2TB model, the XS1000 External SSD provides an affordable and reliable solution for file backups. Kingston aims to position this drive as the go-to choice for users seeking a combination of convenience and top-notch performance.

For users who require even faster speeds, Kingston also offers the XS2000 drives, which are still compact and portable. With the XS1000 and XS2000, Kingston caters to a wide range of storage needs and preferences.

Overall, Kingston’s XS1000 External SSD offers exceptional performance, high storage capacity, and a compact design, making it an excellent choice for users who prioritize portability without compromising on storage capabilities.

