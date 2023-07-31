Kingdom Hearts III Mod Introduces Playable Young Xehanort and More

Kingdom Hearts fans have been treated to yet another impressive modding project for Kingdom Hearts III. The mod, titled “Another Road,” allows players to take control of Young Xehanort, the antagonist, in various forms and worlds. This ambitious project was brought to life by fans Kurasanick, Mr Puzzles, and other collaborators who have put in a significant amount of effort.

With the Another Road mod, players can play as Young Xehanort in his standard appearance across most worlds. Additionally, they can don the No Heart armor from Birth by Sleep while exploring San Fransokyo and even take on a hooded variation of Young Xehanort in Monstropolis. The mod also introduces new mechanics such as Focus Skills, fresh animations, Keyblades, and Formchanges.

Several Keyblade replacements have been implemented as well:

– No Name over Kingdom Key

– Birth by Sleep No Name over Elemental Encoder

– Master’s Defender over Hero’s Origin

– Gazing Eye over Oblivion

– Void Gear over Oathkeeper

Interested players can watch the trailer for the Kingdom Hearts III Another Road Young Xehanort mod. To learn more details, download the mod, and explore additional recommendations and FAQs, fans can head to the mods Nexus Mods page.

In other Kingdom Hearts news, Kingdom Hearts IV is in development, focusing on Sora’s adventures in Quadratum alongside Strelitzia, a prominent character from Kingdom Hearts Union χ. This new storyline is known as the Lost Master Arc. While combat footage has been showcased, details about the game, including release date and platforms, remain unknown.

Furthermore, a mobile game called Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will be launching soon for iOS and Android devices, although no specific release date has been announced.