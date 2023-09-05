CityLife

The King Apple Parade Takes Over Hendersonville

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 5, 2023
The King Apple Parade, held on September 4, 2023, was a grand spectacle that captivated the town of Hendersonville. This annual event brought together locals and visitors alike to celebrate the rich apple heritage of the region.

The parade featured an array of colorful floats, marching bands, and performers, all showcasing the essence of the King Apple Festival. Participants included students from Olympia Gymnastics, the Hendersonville Marching Band, and even a tractor-driven float. The parade route took them down Main Street, passing by iconic landmarks such as the Henderson County Historic Courthouse.

Children were particularly enchanted by the parade, with some even finding refuge from the sun under umbrellas while watching the procession. Smiles and waves filled the air as spectators enjoyed the candy that was handed out along the way.

One of the highlights of the parade was Jackie Hernandez, the North Carolina Apple Festival Ambassador, riding on a float with her court. Hernandez and her fellow ambassadors symbolized the significance of apples to the local community and its economy.

The King Apple Parade served as a reminder of the importance of apples to Hendersonville and the surrounding area. Hendersonville has a long and proud history of apple farming, with numerous orchards dotting the landscape. The festival and parade are a way to honor this heritage and bring people together in celebration.

Overall, the King Apple Parade was a resounding success, attracting crowds of all ages and showcasing the spirit of community in Hendersonville. It was a day filled with joy, excitement, and a sense of pride in the apple legacy that continues to shape the town.

Sources:
– Asheville Citizen Times

