Killer Instinct Receives 10th Anniversary Update

Killer Instinct, the beloved fighting game, is set to receive a significant update in celebration of its 10th anniversary. In a recent video announcement, James Goddard, Head of KI at Microsoft, along with Maximilian and Adam Heart from Iron Galaxy, revealed the exciting news.

While no new content has been confirmed, the update will include a balance update, the first in five years, and a notable patch, the first in three years. This should bring much-awaited changes and improvements that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

After years of observing the meta evolve and shift, it seems that the entire cast of characters will be re-tuned in order to provide a fresh and engaging experience. In addition, matchmaking will receive an upgrade, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Furthermore, the update will optimize Killer Instinct for 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, ensuring stunning visuals for players.

It’s worth noting that this update marks the game’s longest hiatus between updates since its initial return in 2013. While it may not be a completely new game, the dedication to providing ongoing support and improvements after a decade is an impressive feat.

Although specific details are yet to be revealed, more information about the Killer Instinct 10th anniversary update is expected to be shared in the coming months. Fans can look forward to an exciting refresh of the game they love.

(Source: Killer Instinct Twitter)