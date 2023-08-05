Killer Instinct: 10th Anniversary Update Announced

Killer Instinct, the beloved fighting game series, is receiving a special update to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Developed by Double Helix and later taken over by Iron Galaxy, the game was published by Xbox Game Studios and first released in 2013. Over the years, it has garnered a dedicated fanbase, with players eagerly awaiting news on the franchise’s future.

During EVO 2023, a surprise announcement was made regarding the 10th anniversary update for Killer Instinct. Iron Galaxy is teaming up with Xbox Game Studios to deliver this thrilling update, which will include enhanced matchmaking, balance adjustments, and dedicated support for Xbox Series X|S, with 4K compatibility.

James Goddard, the designer director on Killer Instinct at Xbox, expressed gratitude to the fans for their continued support. He highlighted the importance of this update, stating that it will bring smoother matchmaking experiences and improved tournament functionality, ensuring that fans can enjoy Killer Instinct for the next decade.

Although Killer Instinct had previously received a 4K update for Xbox One X and offers 4K compatibility on Xbox Series X through backward compatibility, this update will bring native improvements to the game specifically for the Xbox Series S version.

Killer Instinct is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. As an Xbox first-party game, it is also included in the Xbox Game Pass library.

With this exciting announcement, 2023 is proving to be a remarkable year for fighting game enthusiasts. Alongside the Killer Instinct update, the highly anticipated Street Fighter 6 has already launched to critical acclaim and commercial success. Additionally, Mortal Kombat 1 is on the horizon, adding to the already impressive lineup of fighting games.

Killer Instinct holds a special place in the hearts of its players, delivering intense battles and iconic catchphrases like “COMBO BREAKER!!” and “COUNTER BREAKER!!” With the 10th anniversary update, fans can look forward to even more thrilling gameplay experiences with their favorite characters, including newcomers like Fulgore and Sadira.