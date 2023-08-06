Killer Instinct to Receive Free 10th Anniversary Update with 4K Support

Killer Instinct, a popular fighting game that was released 10 years ago, will be getting a free “anniversary update” later this year. The surprise patch will not only include a balance update and improved matchmaking but will also bring 4K support for fans playing on Xbox Series X/S.

The official Killer Instinct Twitter account announced the news, stating that developer Iron Galaxy will be bringing the free update to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary. More details about the update will be revealed soon.

This is not the first update that Killer Instinct has received this year. In May, the game underwent a legacy migration, resulting in an update to address issues related to the game’s reliance on legacy services.

The last time Killer Instinct received new content was in 2016, and a definitive edition with all post-launch content was released in 2017.

