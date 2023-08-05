Game Port Sound Issues Addressed by Iron Galaxy and Code Mystics

The recent update to the bonus application has failed to fix the long-standing issue of loud sound effects during the playback of soundtracks. This flaw, caused by a lack of basic sound settings, can be attributed to Code Mystics, the developer responsible for the botched job. However, Iron Galaxy has come to the rescue and has been actively supporting the game, making this an opportune time for an update.

In addition to this, the game industry is experiencing a surge of new titles for popular franchises such as Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken. This makes it even more crucial for the developers to address and rectify any outstanding issues with their existing games.

Moving on to the comments regarding The Last of Us port, it is worth noting that Killer Instinct, another game, has consistently received polished releases. This raises the question of why the PC port for The Last of Us, in contrast, has been less than satisfactory. One possible explanation is that Sony may not have allocated sufficient time and resources to ensure a smooth transition to the PC platform.

This is not an isolated incident, as many Sony games tend to have performance issues upon their PC release. Digital Foundry, a reputable source, has extensively covered this topic, highlighting the struggles faced by developers when bringing Sony games to the PC platform.

In conclusion, while the recent update has failed to address the sound issues in the bonus application, Iron Galaxy’s commitment to supporting the game offers hope for future improvements. The upcoming releases of highly-anticipated titles underscore the need for developers to allocate the necessary resources and time for optimal game performance on all platforms.