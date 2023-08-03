The Lemokey L3: Keychron’s First Gaming Keyboard Under New Brand

Keychron, a well-known keyboard manufacturer, is introducing its first gaming keyboard under its new subbrand, Lemokey. The Lemokey L3, based on Keychron’s Q3 Pro model, comes with a 2.4GHz USB dongle, providing a more responsive wireless experience compared to the Q3 Pro’s Bluetooth connection.

The Lemokey L3 features a tenkeyless design, a volume dial, and four programmable macro buttons, similar to the Q3 Pro. However, it stands out with its inclusion of a 2.4GHz USB dongle, enabling a 1,000Hz polling rate for wireless usage. This makes the Lemokey L3 nearly as responsive as a wired keyboard. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth connectivity for up to three devices and can be plugged in via USB.

Like its predecessor, the Lemokey L3 offers four extra macro buttons and a programmable dial for added functionality. The keyboard features durable double-shot PBT keycaps, adhering to a Cherry profile rather than Keychron’s retro-style KSA. The macro keys on the left of the L3’s keyboard have a square shape, distinguishing them from the rectangular ones on the Q3 Pro.

With a gasket-mount design, the Lemokey L3 provides a high-quality typing experience. It comes in a solid aluminum case with customizable RGB lighting and hot-swappable switches. Users can remap the macro buttons and dial using QMK/VIA software. The keyboard runs on a 4,000mAh battery, offering approximately 200 hours of use over 2.4GHz without RGB lighting. However, this is slightly less than the Q3 Pro’s 300 hours of Bluetooth usage without backlighting.

The Lemokey L3 supports both US (ANSI) and EU (ISO) layouts. While the Kickstarter campaign only offers the ISO layout as a barebones model without switches or keycaps, other variations are available.

It is important to exercise caution when supporting crowdfunding campaigns. While Keychron has a reputation for delivering quality products, some crowdfunding projects may not fulfill their promises. Backers should assess the legitimacy of the project, check for prototypes and manufacturing plans, and exercise good judgement before making a pledge.