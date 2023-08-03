Keychron Launches Gaming Division with Crowdfunded L3 Keyboard

Keychron, a well-known name in customizable keyboards, has recently entered the gaming market with its new gaming division called Lemokey. The division’s first product is the L3 keyboard, which has been successfully crowdfunded.

The L3 keyboard is a full-length peripheral that offers a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a responsive 1,000Hz polling rate. However, its standout feature is its tough and customizable aluminum body, designed to withstand the demands of competitive gaming.

Users have the option to choose from three different keycap color schemes and can remap any key to their preference. Additionally, the L3 keyboard allows users to create macros for both key command layers and a dedicated macro column. The keyboard also offers the ability to easily remove and replace components, offering more customization options.

In terms of connectivity, the L3 can pair with up to three devices over Bluetooth 5.1. However, for users prioritizing low latency, there is also a wired option available.

The expected delivery date for the Lemokey L3 keyboard is October. Backers can pledge a minimum of $189 for the barebones kit (without keycaps or switches). However, for a fully assembled version, it is recommended to pledge $209. The project has already surpassed its funding goals.

It is important to note that the L3 keyboard may not be suitable for those who prefer 60 percent keyboards or prioritize space-saving options. Additionally, top-tier esports players may not find this keyboard appealing, as they may require a wired connection or have a preferred design. However, for many other gamers, the Lemokey L3 offers a balance between personalization and performance.