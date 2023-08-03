CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Keychron Launches Gaming Division and Crowdfunded L3 Keyboard

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Keychron Launches Gaming Division and Crowdfunded L3 Keyboard

Keychron, a well-known brand in the customizable keyboard market, has now ventured into the gaming space with the launch of its gaming division, Lemokey. The division’s first product is the Lemokey L3 keyboard, which is currently being crowdfunded.

Designed for gamers, the L3 keyboard offers a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a responsive 1,000Hz polling rate. However, its standout feature is its durable, customizable aluminum body, which is built to withstand the demands of competitive gaming. The keyboard comes with three different keycap color schemes and allows users to remap keys and create macros. In addition, its components can be easily removed and replaced to cater to individual preferences.

The Lemokey L3 supports Bluetooth 5.1 and can be paired with up to three devices. However, for those who prioritize low latency, there is also a wired option available.

The expected delivery date for the Lemokey L3 is October. Backers can pledge a minimum of $189 for the barebones kit (without caps or switches), but the recommended commitment is $209 for a fully assembled version. The project has already surpassed its funding goals.

It is important to note that the L3 keyboard may not appeal to those who prefer 60 percent keyboards or prioritize space-saving features. Additionally, top-tier esports players may have their own preferences for wired connections or different design choices. However, for many other gamers, the Lemokey L3 offers a combination of personalization and performance.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

The New Alienware Aurora R16: Smaller, Cooler, and Quieter

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Nokia 130 and 150: Feature Phones for Simpler Times

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Camera App Shortcuts Coming to iOS 17

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Shopify Positioned for Growth with AI Technology and Streamlined Operations

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Stays Stable Amidst Market Trends

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Potential of Generative AI in Business Intelligence

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Impact of AI-Driven Aircraft Design on the Aviation Industry

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments