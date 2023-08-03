Keychron Launches Gaming Division and Crowdfunded L3 Keyboard

Keychron, a well-known brand in the customizable keyboard market, has now ventured into the gaming space with the launch of its gaming division, Lemokey. The division’s first product is the Lemokey L3 keyboard, which is currently being crowdfunded.

Designed for gamers, the L3 keyboard offers a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a responsive 1,000Hz polling rate. However, its standout feature is its durable, customizable aluminum body, which is built to withstand the demands of competitive gaming. The keyboard comes with three different keycap color schemes and allows users to remap keys and create macros. In addition, its components can be easily removed and replaced to cater to individual preferences.

The Lemokey L3 supports Bluetooth 5.1 and can be paired with up to three devices. However, for those who prioritize low latency, there is also a wired option available.

The expected delivery date for the Lemokey L3 is October. Backers can pledge a minimum of $189 for the barebones kit (without caps or switches), but the recommended commitment is $209 for a fully assembled version. The project has already surpassed its funding goals.

It is important to note that the L3 keyboard may not appeal to those who prefer 60 percent keyboards or prioritize space-saving features. Additionally, top-tier esports players may have their own preferences for wired connections or different design choices. However, for many other gamers, the Lemokey L3 offers a combination of personalization and performance.