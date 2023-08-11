CityLife

The Debut of Ariane 6 Rocket Delayed Until 2024, Says European Space Agency

Aug 11, 2023
The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced that the inaugural launch of the highly anticipated Ariane 6 rocket will be delayed until 2024. This comes after a series of tests took place in July 2023 at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. Although the rocket achieved 90% of the test objectives, engineers were unable to conduct a short hot firing of the Vulcain 2.1 engine due to certain measurements exceeding preset limits.

As a result, the team behind Ariane 6 has scheduled three hot firing tests for late August and September of 2023. These tests will provide the engineering teams with the necessary results to define a launch period for the rocket’s inaugural flight in 2024.

Ariane 6 has faced multiple delays since its original target debut in 2020. The rocket, standing at 197 feet tall, is capable of lifting 10 metric tons to low Earth orbit, 4.5 metric tons to Sun synchronous orbital (SSO) altitudes reaching 500 miles, and more than 10.5 metric tons to geostationary transfer orbits (GEO). Developed by French company Arianespace on behalf of ESA, Ariane 6 serves as the successor to the retired Ariane 5, which completed its final flight in July 2023 after a 27-year run.

The delay of Ariane 6’s debut has left Europe seeking alternative options for delivering payloads to orbit. Europe severed ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, leading to the discontinuation of its reliance on Soyuz rockets. In July 2023, ESA turned to private US company SpaceX to launch its Euclid telescope aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

In addition to the Ariane 6 delay, Arianespace’s Vega-C rocket also faced setbacks when it experienced a malfunction in December 2022, resulting in the destruction of the rocket and suspension of its launches. Vega-C was intended to fill the gap in the European market.

