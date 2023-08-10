CityLife

The Power of AI Models

New Xbox Games to Look Forward to

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 10, 2023
The Xbox platform offers a wide range of gaming experiences, with a particular focus on indie games, RPGs, and open-world games. With the addition of new titles to Xbox Game Pass, there is always something exciting to look forward to.

One highly anticipated release is Age of Mythology Retold. This game takes players on a mythical journey, diving into ancient civilizations and epic battles. With updated graphics and gameplay improvements, it promises to be an immersive experience for fans of strategy games.

Another game to keep an eye out for is Everwild. Developed by Rare, the creators of beloved titles like Banjo-Kazooie and Sea of Thieves, Everwild is set in a magical world where players can connect with nature and mysterious creatures. The stunning visuals and unique gameplay mechanics make this a game worth keeping an eye on.

Fans of the Fable series will be excited for its return on Xbox. Fable is a beloved RPG franchise known for its immersive world and player choices. With a fresh start and a new development team at Playground Games, the upcoming Fable game is expected to be a triumphant return to the beloved series.

Another game on the horizon is Avowed. Little is known about this game, but it is being developed by Obsidian Entertainment, known for their work on RPGs like Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds. With their reputation for crafting compelling narratives and immersive worlds, Avowed is sure to be an exciting addition to the Xbox lineup.

Overall, the Xbox platform continues to provide a diverse range of gaming experiences for players of all interests. With new titles like Age of Mythology Retold, Everwild, Fable, and Avowed on the horizon, there is something for everyone to look forward to. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as these games release.

