Darshan Thoogudeepa: South Indian Actor and his Expensive Car Collection

Darshan Thoogudeepa, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, is known not only for his acting skills but also for his love of expensive cars. The actor, who is a genuine automobile enthusiast, owns an impressive collection of luxury vehicles.

One of the standout cars in Darshan’s collection is his blue Jaguar XKR-S sports coupe. In a video uploaded by Spotter India on their YouTube channel, the actor can be seen arriving at a luxury hotel in Bengaluru for a party accompanied by his wife. He departs the hotel in his XKR-S, showcasing the sporty exhaust note of the car. The XKR-S is a performance-oriented variant of the Jaguar XKR, equipped with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 542 Bhp.

Apart from the Jaguar XKR-S, Darshan’s car collection includes a wide range of vehicles. Some of the notable cars in his collection are the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Audi Q7, Ford Mustang, Toyota Vellfire, Porsche Cayenne, Mini Cooper Countryman, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Wrangler, BMW 5-Series, and a highly customized Ford Endeavour. He also owns a Yellow Lamborghini Urus SSUV.

It’s not just Darshan Thoogudeepa who has a fascination with Jaguars. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff also owns a Jaguar XKR. However, Jackie Shroff opted for a used car instead of purchasing it new, likely to save on costs.

Darshan’s car collection is a reflection of his passion for automobiles. From luxury SUVs to high-performance sports cars, his collection showcases his love for speed and style.

