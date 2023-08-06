Marvel Makes a Stunning Return at Evo 2023

Marvel has made a triumphant comeback at Evo 2023, showcasing the fast-paced and exhilarating gameplay that only these games can provide. Former Evo champion Kane Blueriver went head-to-head with Prodigy in a match of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, delivering an intense sequence that left viewers in awe.

During game four of their set, Prodigy unleashed Morrigan’s missiles, prompting a quick response from KBR, who unleashed Hulk’s Hyper Combo. Not to be outdone, Prodigy countered with a DHC (Delayed Hyper Combo) into Magneto and activated X-Factor. This rapid exchange of moves happened within seconds, setting the stage for an even more heart-pounding battle.

KBR swiftly tagged in Sentinel and executed his missile super, only to be met with Prodigy’s attempt to counter using Magneto’s wave super. However, Prodigy found himself at a disadvantage after KBR canceled his super with X-Factor and retaliated with his own powerful attack, successfully striking the X-Men villain.

In a surprising twist, KBR managed to execute a clever mix-up move using Mike Haggar. As Morrigan re-entered the fight, it appeared that she would fall behind the mayor, but she instead fell in front, catching Prodigy off guard. This sneaky maneuver sealed the deal for KBR, allowing him to advance in the tournament in the most unexpected fashion.

Prodigy ultimately placed 65th out of over 1,300 players, while Kane Blueriver remains in the running to secure his second Evo title for UMVC3. The return of Marvel to the mainstage at Evo 2023 has undoubtedly brought back the gripping action and excitement that fans have been eagerly anticipating.