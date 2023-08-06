CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Marvel Makes a Stunning Return at Evo 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Marvel Makes a Stunning Return at Evo 2023

Marvel has made a triumphant comeback at Evo 2023, showcasing the fast-paced and exhilarating gameplay that only these games can provide. Former Evo champion Kane Blueriver went head-to-head with Prodigy in a match of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, delivering an intense sequence that left viewers in awe.

During game four of their set, Prodigy unleashed Morrigan’s missiles, prompting a quick response from KBR, who unleashed Hulk’s Hyper Combo. Not to be outdone, Prodigy countered with a DHC (Delayed Hyper Combo) into Magneto and activated X-Factor. This rapid exchange of moves happened within seconds, setting the stage for an even more heart-pounding battle.

KBR swiftly tagged in Sentinel and executed his missile super, only to be met with Prodigy’s attempt to counter using Magneto’s wave super. However, Prodigy found himself at a disadvantage after KBR canceled his super with X-Factor and retaliated with his own powerful attack, successfully striking the X-Men villain.

In a surprising twist, KBR managed to execute a clever mix-up move using Mike Haggar. As Morrigan re-entered the fight, it appeared that she would fall behind the mayor, but she instead fell in front, catching Prodigy off guard. This sneaky maneuver sealed the deal for KBR, allowing him to advance in the tournament in the most unexpected fashion.

Prodigy ultimately placed 65th out of over 1,300 players, while Kane Blueriver remains in the running to secure his second Evo title for UMVC3. The return of Marvel to the mainstage at Evo 2023 has undoubtedly brought back the gripping action and excitement that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

How to Automatically Delete Verification Codes from Your Phone

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Most Annoying and Useless Characters in Grey’s Anatomy According to Reddit Fans

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple’s Special Event Rumored to Take Place on September 13th

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Instagram Introduces New Feature to Restrict DM Requests

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Acer Nitro KG271U Xbmiipx Gaming Monitor: High-Performance on a Budget

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

WhatsApp Introduces Animated Avatars on its iOS Beta Version

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

OpenAI Announces New Updates for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments