A New Twist on Ikea: Building Furniture in Space with KallaX

Unleash your inner furniture builder and take your construction skills to a whole new level with KallaX, a co-op video game developed by French indie studio Unexpected. Inspired by Ikea’s popular Kallax line of shelving units, KallaX brings the joy and challenges of building furniture into space-themed arenas.

In KallaX, 2 to 6 players work together as adorable aliens to construct furniture while navigating through increasingly bizarre space environments. Similar to the popular game Overcooked, teamwork, communication, and coordination are key. Carefully follow instructions, gather parts, and assemble items to successfully complete each furniture project. And if someone is being unhelpful? Well, show them the way to the cold vacuum of space.

“We are really happy to give the community that supported us a new multiplayer game they can play together,” said Unexpected Studio. “We really wanted to share something fun you can enjoy even far away from loved ones! We are very excited to release the game.”

For furniture enthusiasts who enjoy the experience of visiting Ikea and the satisfaction of building flatpack furniture, KallaX offers a virtual alternative that can now be enjoyed with friends, even from a distance. So whether you’re a fan of Ikea’s affordable meatballs or the thrill of assembling a box of wooden panels into a functional piece of furniture, KallaX provides a unique gaming experience that combines the best of both worlds.

Get ready to embark on a space adventure of furniture construction with KallaX, set to release on September 18th for PC via Steam.

Sources:

– Unexpected Studio (developer)