Kakao Mobility Explores Collaboration with Indonesian Platform Companies

Kakao Mobility, a South Korean mobile platform company, has announced its intention to collaborate with major platform companies in Indonesia to build a digital ecosystem. CEO Ryu Gung-seon is visiting Indonesia for four days to discuss potential partnerships with local companies such as Soul Parking, Tiket.com, and DANA.

With Soul Parking, Kakao Mobility aims to combine its parking platform expertise with the local market specialty of the Indonesian company to create a platform-based mobility industry. Discussions with Tiket.com and DANA will focus on joint promotions, expanding roaming services, and improving transportation convenience for travelers from both countries.

CEO Ryu will also attend the Korea-Indonesia Business Roundtable, organized by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The ASEAN market, including Indonesia, is seen as a massive economic powerhouse with over 700 million people, making it an essential hub for global expansion for Korean platform companies.

Kakao Mobility’s previous international ventures include accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visits to Vietnam and Poland earlier this year. The company aims to enhance local mobility infrastructure and contribute to expanding exchanges between South Korea and Indonesia.

