Magic: The Gathering Expands with Universes Beyond

Magic: The Gathering is set to explore new worlds as well as welcome non-Magic franchises through the Universes Beyond line. In the coming years, players can look forward to crossovers with popular franchises such as Jurassic Park, Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, and Final Fantasy.

Starting with Jurassic Park, Magic’s return to the dinosaur plane in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan will feature crossover cards inspired by the Jurassic World franchise. These cards will be available as booster inserts in both the Set and Collector boosters of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. Additionally, there will be two Secret Lair drops featuring Jurassic Park-inspired content. The release is scheduled for November 2023.

In November 2023, an update to The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will also be released. The holiday edition will include new mechanically unique cards, scenes, and treatments. One of the scenes, “The Might of Galadriel,” will feature a set of borderless scene cards with a classic foil finish.

Fallout, the popular post-nuclear apocalypse video game series, will collaborate with Magic in March 2024. This collaboration will introduce four Commander decks, each representing one of the game’s iconic factions. These Commander decks will be similar to the Warhammer 40k Universes Beyond Commander decks.

Assassin’s Creed, one of the biggest video game franchises, will join Magic in July 2024. This crossover will introduce a new booster type called Beyond Boosters. These boosters offer a unique experience and take players on a journey specific to the Assassin’s Creed universe. The Beyond Boosters will contain a mix of new Modern-legal cards and reprints.

The highly anticipated Magic and Final Fantasy collaboration is set to be released in 2025. This “tentpole” booster release will feature content from all the main Final Fantasy games, from the original to the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI. Players can enjoy this collaboration on Magic Arena.

With the introduction of Universes Beyond, Magic: The Gathering is expanding its reach and offering exciting new experiences for players through crossover collaborations with beloved franchises.