Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection: Limited Run Announces Physical Editions

Limited Run, in partnership with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, is set to release physical editions of the highly anticipated Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection. The collection will include two beloved Jurassic Park game titles, which will be available in both digital and physical formats. Pre-orders for the physical editions will begin on September 1st on limitedrungames.com.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will feature fan-favorite titles from the NES, Game Boy, and SNES consoles, including Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues. These classic games have been revamped using Limited Run’s Carbon Engine, offering fans an enhanced gaming experience.

The physical editions of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will be available in three different tiers: Standard, Classic, and Prehistoric. The Classic Edition pays homage to the original home release of the 1993 film, featuring Limited Run’s signature VHS-style case. This edition includes a physical copy of the game collection and a SteelBook® with new Jurassic Park-inspired artwork.

Fans who opt for the Prehistoric Edition will receive all the content included in the Classic Edition, along with additional goodies. This edition comes with a poster, an acrylic lamp featuring interchangeable inserts of an 8-bit Velociraptor and the game logo, mini replica cartridges of the classic games, Dr. Alan Grant’s ID badge, and a soundtrack. The Prehistoric Edition is packaged in a box inspired by classic Jurassic Park toy packaging.

Limited Run and Carbon have collaborated meticulously to create these physical collector’s editions in honor of the iconic Jurassic Park film franchise. The Limited Run team expresses their passion and admiration for this blockbuster franchise through the thoughtful design of these editions, celebrating the legacy of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

In addition to the physical editions, the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will also be available digitally across all platforms on November 22nd. Fans can pre-order the digital version of the game starting on November 8th, with a 10% pre-order discount.

This announcement from Limited Run brings thrilling news for Jurassic Park fans and gaming enthusiasts alike. The physical editions of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection offer a unique and collectible experience for fans of the franchise, while the digital release ensures that players can enjoy the nostalgic gameplay on various platforms.

Sources:

– Limited Run

– Universal Games and Digital Platforms