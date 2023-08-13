CityLife

iPhone Throttling Lawsuit Settlement to be Paid Out to Owners

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 13, 2023
Owners of certain iPhone models involved in throttling lawsuits against Apple are set to receive their settlement payments after objections to the offer were denied by a judge.

In May 2020, a proposed settlement was given preliminary approval by the courts to resolve a series of class action lawsuits related to the iPhone slowdown controversy. Now, two years later, the settlement is close to being paid out to affected Apple customers.

The settlement faced objections from two iPhone owners, who took their case to the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. However, their appeal was denied, paving the way for the settlement payments to proceed.

This settlement relates to a software feature introduced by Apple to iOS, which throttled iPhone processors during periods of heavy use. The intention of this feature was to mitigate the impact of aging iPhone batteries, such as random shutdowns, for various iPhone models.

The affected models include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone SE running iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, or running iOS 11.2 or later after that date.

Consolidating multiple class action suits into a single settlement, approximately 3 million people were accepted as claimants by the October 6, 2020 deadline.

Under the terms of the settlement, Apple will pay out between $310 and $500 million, with the actual amount depending on the number of valid claims once the applications have been processed. It is estimated that the average compensation per claimant will be around $65.

