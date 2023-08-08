Warcraft Rumble: New Phase of Development

Warcraft Rumble, the highly anticipated mobile game, has entered a new phase of development and is ready to unleash joyous chaos. Starting with the Philippines, a new testing phase has been initiated along with an updated name. The game is now called Warcraft Arclight Rumble, which will further intensify the excitement among fans.

To be part of the upcoming soft launches or receive notifications about the official launch, interested players can pre-register on the Warcraft Rumble official site. Android users can also pre-register by visiting the Google Play store. Additionally, the official site will provide updates on pre-orders becoming available on the Apple Store, so players should stay tuned for that information.

Warcraft Rumble is designed for both iOS and Android devices. For iOS users, it requires an iPhone 6s or higher with iOS 13 or higher, along with a minimum of 2GB RAM. Android users should have a Snapdragon 675 or Exynos 8890 processor, with OpenGLES 3.1 or higher and Adreno 612 or Mali-T880 MP12 GPU. The device should run on Android 5.1 (API level 22) or higher, with a minimum of 3GB RAM.

