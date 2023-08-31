Joy Ride: Release Dates for Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD

Lionsgate has officially announced the release dates for the highly-anticipated R-rated comedy, Joy Ride. After its successful theatrical release led by Ashley Park, the film will be available for digital rental and purchase on September 5. Audiences can stream it on Prime Video on Demand. Following this, Joy Ride will make its way to home video with Blu-ray and DVD releases on September 12.

For those opting for the Blu-ray and DVD versions of Joy Ride, special features will be included. This includes “A Grand Adventure: Making Joy Ride,” providing behind-the-scenes insights into the production. Another feature is “Adele Lim, Director: A Siren Call to Hollywood,” which focuses on the director’s journey into the industry. Additionally, “A Place of Joy: ‘R’ Is for Representation” explores the significance of diverse storytelling, while “Never Too Much: A Comedic Lovefest” showcases the film’s humorous moments.

Fans will also enjoy a WAP sing-along and solo cast choreography, adding some extra fun to the viewing experience. A deleted scene and the theatrical trailer round out the special features, offering viewers even more content to enjoy.

Joy Ride follows the hilarious and explicit story of four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes awry, she turns to her childhood best friend Lolo, along with her college friend Kat and Lolo’s eccentric cousin Deadeye. The film explores themes of identity, self-discovery, and the universal truths of knowing and loving oneself.

Adele Lim, known for her work on Crazy Rich Asians, makes her feature directorial debut with Joy Ride. The star-studded cast includes Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Lori Tan Chinn, Annie Mumolo, and more.

Written and produced by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, based on a story by Lim, Hsiao, and Chevapravatdumrong, Joy Ride promises to be a laughter-filled and entertaining film for audiences to enjoy.

