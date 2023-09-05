Journey Biosciences Named as a Quarterfinalist in the Digital Health Hub Awards

Journey Biosciences, a digital health company focused on predictive clinical screenings and expert lab analysis, has been recognized as a “Rising Star” quarterfinalist in the diagnostic platform category for the Digital Health Hub Foundation – Digital Health Awards 2023. This prestigious award acknowledges the company’s innovative approach to healthcare using digital technologies.

One of Journey Biosciences’ flagship solutions is NaviDKD, a clinically validated predictive screening for kidney disease in individuals with diabetes. This solution combines NaviDKD with the AI-powered intelligence of CompassTM, providing up to 12 years of advanced detection for diabetes-related kidney disease (DKD).

The importance of early identification of DKD cannot be overstated, as one in three people with diabetes develop kidney disease. Furthermore, kidney disease is often silent, with up to 90% of patients being unaware that they have it. This results in significant healthcare costs, with over $40 billion spent annually on kidney disease in the United States alone. Early detection of DKD in adults with diabetes improves patient quality of life while optimizing clinical and financial outcomes.

Adam Graybill, CEO and Co-Founder of Journey Biosciences, expressed gratitude for being named a quarterfinalist and emphasized the company’s commitment to revolutionizing how diabetes-related kidney disease is identified and managed. Journey Biosciences also received recognition as a top 20 device in the Diabetes Center Berne (DCB) 2023 Innovation Challenge.

The Digital Health Hub Awards received thousands of global applicants across various categories. The quarterfinalist companies will present their solutions during the HLTH Conference on October 9th, where the winners will be announced. Journey Biosciences is also a proud sponsor in the StartUp Health Pavilion.

Journey Biosciences aims to shift the future of care through predictive innovations. Their NaviDKD solution, along with the AI-driven insights of CompassTM, offers advanced detection and tailored intervention strategies for diabetes-related kidney disease. This approach improves patient outcomes, optimizes resource allocation, and reduces costs.

The Digital Health Hub Foundation, founded in 2017, supports the growth and scaling of innovative healthcare companies. The foundation brings together a community of healthcare professionals, experts, mentors, investors, and researchers to honor and celebrate technological advancements in healthcare.

Source: Journey Biosciences, Inc.