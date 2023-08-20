Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Changes to Storyline

Mortal Kombat 1 is undergoing some significant changes to its storyline as a result of the events in Mortal Kombat 11. Following Liu Kang’s reset of the timeline, Bi-Han has retained the Sub-Zero title, while Kuai Liang now assumes the role of Scorpion.

In the pre-release build of Mortal Kombat 1, Johnny Cage and Li Mei have joined the roster, providing new intro dialogues for players to discover. Of particular interest is a dialogue between Johnny Cage and Sub-Zero, where Sub-Zero attempts to assert his experience over Johnny Cage.

However, Johnny Cage delivers a witty comeback, highlighting past timelines and referencing the transformation of Bi-Han into Noob Saibot after being killed by Scorpion. This marks the first reference to Noob Saibot in the new timeline, although it may not be intentional on Johnny Cage’s part.

These changes in Mortal Kombat 1’s storyline have surprised many fans. The inclusion of Noob Saibot, even in a passing reference, suggests potential future developments in the franchise. It remains to be seen how these changes will further shape the Mortal Kombat universe.

As the beta test continues, players are eagerly anticipating more revelations and surprises in the game. Mortal Kombat 1 promises an exciting mix of familiar characters and new story elements that will captivate fans of the series.