Arc System Works Announces Season 3 DLC and Game Updates for Guilty Gear Strive

Right before the top 6 finals for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo 2023, Arc System Works made several exciting announcements. Johnny will be the first DLC character of Season 3, much to the delight of fans who have been eagerly awaiting his return. Arc System Works also showcased some of the new moves and mechanics that will be introduced in the game.

Johnny is back with his favorite deck, and players can expect to see him throwing cards in the air and on the ground, which can then be slashed for devastating effects. He also possesses a range of sword and dashing moves that are sure to enhance gameplay.

In addition to Johnny’s arrival, several other characters will receive new special moves at the start of the new season. May, Faust, Ramlethal, Anji, and two other characters will have fresh abilities to utilize, while the rest of the launch cast can anticipate receiving new attacks in future updates.

Arc System Works revealed two new universal mechanics for Season 3. The first is called Wild Assault, which is a rapid dash attack performed with a quarter circle forward motion plus Dust, requiring 50% of the Tension Gauge. The second mechanic is Deflect Shield, a defensive move capable of blocking any incoming attack, including overheads, lows, and projectiles. However, it comes at the cost of 50% of the Burst Gauge, providing players with new opportunities for punishment.

Season 3 for Guilty Gear Strive will commence on August 24, bringing with it the release of Johnny, as well as the new balance and system updates. The season will feature a total of four characters, with the second arriving in 2023 and the final two arriving in 2024. Season Pass 3 includes the new fighters, two additional stages, Season 3 fighter colors, and extra colors 13–15 for the entire cast.

For a glimpse of the new content, you can watch the trailers for Johnny and the Season 3 update below.