John Carmack Returns to QuakeCon After Decade, Reflects on Legal Battles

John Carmack, co-founder of Id Software and programmer of classic games such as Doom, Wolfenstein, and Quake, made a return to the QuakeCon event after a decade. He expressed his happiness at being welcomed back and stated that he was glad that everything was now “cool.”

After leaving Id Software in 2013, Carmack joined Oculus VR, citing his departure as a result of Bethesda parent Zenimax Media’s refusal to allow his games to be featured on the virtual reality headset. This decision led to legal disputes between Zenimax and Oculus parent company Facebook, with Carmack eventually being absolved of liability.

In 2017, Carmack filed a lawsuit against Zenimax, claiming $22 million owed to him by his former employer. The following year, a settlement was reached that satisfied both parties’ obligations.

During this year’s QuakeCon, Carmack expressed his surprise and delight at the event’s energy and attendance, despite the post-COVID restrictions. The QuakeCon staff organized efficient queues for fans to take photos and get autographs, and Carmack had the opportunity to meet and support the new developers in the Id Software family.

Carmack also attended the Quake Champions Pro League tournament, where he witnessed an exciting last-minute victory for Team Liquid’s player, Rapha.

In 2020, Carmack welcomed Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax and hinted at a possible collaboration with the studio he co-founded, expressing his positive view of Microsoft as a parent company for gaming IPs.

Recently, Carmack announced his departure from Oculus parent company Meta, marking the end of his decade-long involvement in VR.