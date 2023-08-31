The House Judiciary Committee Continues Investigation of CCDH’s Role in Social Media Censorship

The House Judiciary Committee, under the leadership of Chairman Jim Jordan, is intensifying its investigation into the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and its alleged involvement in collaborating with social media companies to censor American citizens. The committee has issued a subpoena to the CCDH, giving them until the end of September to provide all communications with the executive branch pertaining to content moderation, the accuracy of content, and the deletion or suppression of content.

This move comes after the CCDH failed to cooperate voluntarily with the committee’s initial request for information. In response to the CCDH’s refusal to produce any significant documents, Rep. Jordan wrote a letter to CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed expressing concern over the obstruction of the committee’s constitutional oversight obligations.

The CCDH, a British nonprofit organization funded by a pro-China investment entity, rose to prominence during the Biden administration for its identification of the “disinformation dozen” – a group of Facebook accounts that it claimed were the primary sources of “COVID misinformation.” The CCDH’s research was cited by President Joe Biden, who urged Facebook to take action against these accounts, alleging that they were contributing to the loss of lives.

Notably, one of the accounts identified in the “disinformation dozen” was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent opponent of President Biden in the Democratic presidential primary. As a result of its involvement in the Biden administration’s censorship efforts, the CCDH has faced legal challenges, including a multi-state lawsuit filed by America First Legal, which aims to investigate the alleged collusion between Democrat attorneys general and the British nonprofit.

The House Judiciary Committee’s ongoing investigation highlights the concern over potential collusion between non-governmental organizations like the CCDH and tech giants to limit speech and control the flow of information. As the committee continues its efforts, further revelations regarding the extent of social media censorship may come to light.

