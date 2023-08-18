Ford CEO Challenges Other Auto Executives to Race Against the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD

Ford CEO Jim Farley is known for his love of racing and recently expressed his confidence in the new 2025 Ford Mustang GTD. In a press release, Farley stated, “We’re comfortable putting everybody else on notice. I’ll take track time in a Mustang GTD against any other auto boss in their best road car.” With its advanced features such as active aerodynamics, inboard suspension, and 800 hp from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, Farley believes the Mustang GTD is unbeatable.

The Mustang GTD is built on the S650 platform and features a pushrod rear suspension with Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve dampers. Its power is transmitted through an eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle and the rear wheels are equipped with 345-section Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The active aerodynamics of the car, specifically the front flaps that adjust to match the rear wing’s angle, would be illegal in major racing series.

Jim Farley himself is not a stranger to racing, having made his professional racing debut in a Mustang GT4 earlier this year. He appreciates racing for the competition and believes it keeps him grounded and connected. Farley’s confident challenge to other auto executives to race against him in the Mustang GTD showcases his belief in the car’s capabilities.

While it would be interesting to see other auto bosses, like Porsche’s Oliver Blume or Tesla’s Elon Musk, take on the Mustang GTD, it seems unlikely that anyone will beat Farley and his powerful Mustang. One potential contender could have been Akio Toyoda, but he no longer holds the appropriate title. For now, it seems that Jim Farley and the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD reign supreme on the track.