Apple Vision Pro: The Modern-Day Halo of Light

The desire to protect and enhance our vision has long been a part of human history. From the gem-set spectacles of the Mughal Empire to the modern-day Apple Vision Pro, technology and style have always been intertwined in the realm of eyewear.

The Halo of Light, created by Mughal artisans in the 17th century, featured lenses made from a 200-carat diamond and a 300-carat Colombian emerald. The Apple Vision Pro, on the other hand, boasts a micro-OLED system with 23 million pixels and provides an immersive experience with its dual displays.

Both the Halo of Light and the Vision Pro offer more than just enhanced vision. The lenses of the Halo of Light were surrounded by rose-cut diamonds, while the Vision Pro features a lightweight aluminum-alloy frame and a knit headband.

In terms of creators, the Halo of Light was summoned by an unknown prince of the Mughal Empire, while Apple CEO Tim Cook is the driving force behind the Vision Pro.

While the Halo of Light was believed to have spiritual and protective properties, the Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, offering a unique and immersive experience.

Visually, the Halo of Light has a vintage charm with its round and teardrop profiles, while the Vision Pro resembles high-tech ski goggles, similar to those worn by Luke Skywalker in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

As for customization, the Halo of Light was not available in prescription versions, while the Vision Pro offers inserts for those who require prescription lenses.

In terms of availability and pricing, the Halo of Light is virtually impossible to obtain, as only one of each style was made and sold at auction. However, the Vision Pro is expected to ship around 200,000 units next year, with a base price of $3,499.

Although both the Halo of Light and the Vision Pro are remarkable creations, waiting for future iterations and improvements might be a wise choice.

