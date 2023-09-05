Riot Games Nerfs Jett in Valorant Patch 7.04, but Agent Remains Strong in Ranked Play

Valorant Patch 7.04 brought significant nerfs to the high-flying Duelist, Jett, causing many players to question the reasoning behind the multiple changes to her abilities. With alterations to Cloudburst, Tailwind, Updraft, and her Ultimate ability, it seemed like Jett was on the verge of becoming obsolete. However, despite these nerfs, Jett continues to hold her own in ranked play.

Data from post-patch ranked matches reveals that Jett still maintains a strong win rate and pick rate. This suggests that reports of her demise may have been premature. As the Valorant ranked season begins a new Act, players are returning to both ranked and casual play to explore new content and changes to maps, including the latest addition. This influx of matches has provided valuable data on pick rates and win rates for every Agent, including Jett.

According to data from Blitz.gg, Jett has seen consistent play at the highest level and has maintained a decent win rate. While there has been a slight decrease in Jett’s pick rate between Acts in Radiant, Immortal, Ascendant, and Diamond ranks, her win rate has either remained the same or increased. In Radiant, Jett’s win rate has risen from 50.2% in Act 1 to 52% in Act 2. A similar trend is also observed in Immortal, where her win rate has increased by 1% from Act 1 to Act 2. In Ascendant and Diamond ranks, her win rate remains stable across both Acts.

While Jett’s performance in ranked play remains strong, it remains to be seen how these nerfs will affect her in professional play. As the Valorant competitive scene evolves, players and spectators alike will be watching closely to see how Jett adjusts to the changes.

Sources:

– Dexerto, [article URL]

– Riot Games