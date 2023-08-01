CityLife

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk: A Homage to Jet Set Radio

Aug 1, 2023
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, developed by Team Reptile, is set to launch on PlayStation and Xbox on September 1st, following its release on Switch and PC two weeks earlier. Inspired by Sega’s beloved Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio, the game features a similar cell-shaded aesthetic and offers players the opportunity to skate, skateboard, and cycle through the futuristic streets of New Amsterdam.

In Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, players can explore five main boroughs and utilize a unique trick system that includes combos and boost tricks. As they progress, players can also recruit new crew members and enjoy a diverse soundtrack composed by Hideki Naganuma, the original composer for Jet Set Radio.

The game will be available for $39.99 USD on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S starting September 1st. The Switch and PC versions are set to release on August 18th.

While Bomb Rush Cyberfunk offers fans of Jet Set Radio a reminiscent experience, there are rumors of an official new entry in the series being developed by Sega. This “big-budget reboot” is said to be in the works, alongside a similar reboot for the Dreamcast classic Crazy Taxi.

