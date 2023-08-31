JBL Launches New Wireless Speaker Line Inspired by Its Rich History

JBL, a renowned audio tech maker with a history dating back to 1946, has announced the upcoming launch of its new wireless speaker line, the JBL Authentics series. These speakers, consisting of three models – the 500, 300, and 200, aim to combine the brand’s rich history with modern innovations.

The flagship model, JBL Authentics 500, features three 1″ tweeters, three 2.75″ midrange woofers, and a 6.5″ down-firing subwoofer, delivering a total of 270W of 3.1 channel sound. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, providing an immersive sound experience. On the other hand, the JBL Authentics 300 offers portability and high-performance, providing up to eight hours of playback. Meanwhile, the JBL Authentics 200 is a compact speaker designed for deep bass, incorporating 1″ tweeters, a full-range 5″ woofer, and a down-firing 6″ passive radiator.

These speakers draw inspiration from the iconic JBL L100 speaker from the 1970s, merging JBL’s history with a modern twist. In terms of sustainability, the JBL Authentics series is made from eco-friendly materials, including 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic, and 50% recycled aluminum.

One notable feature of these speakers is their integration of both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This simultaneous integration is claimed to be an industry-first, offering users the flexibility to choose their preferred voice assistant platform.

The JBL Authentics series is set to launch on September 15, 2023, and will be available for purchase on JBL.com. With their blend of historical inspiration, cutting-edge technology, and eco-consciousness, these wireless speakers are set to provide music enthusiasts with a premium audio experience.

