JBL Live 770NC and 670NC Headphones: Affordable and Feature-Packed

JBL has expanded its popular mid-range Live lineup with two new additions: the JBL Live 770NC and the Live 670NC headphones. The Live 770NC headphones are a direct successor to the Live 660NC, a lightweight and budget-friendly option with premium features. Meanwhile, the Live 670NC headphones offer an on-ear fit, serving as a fresh addition to JBL’s lineup.

The Live 770NC and 670NC headphones both feature True Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Smart Ambient technology, providing users with immersive audio experiences. Additionally, the 40mm dynamic drivers are equipped with JBL Spatial Sound technology, ensuring high-quality wireless audio.

One notable feature is the headphones’ wireless LE Audio support, which will be available via an over-the-air update in the future. This technology allows for a seamless and improved wireless audio experience.

Both models support multipoint connection, autoplay and pause, and a customizable audio experience through Harman’s Personi-Fi 2.0. Moreover, the new JBL Live headphones offer exceptional battery life, with up to 50 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 65 hours with ANC turned off. Plus, the speed-charging feature provides an impressive four hours of playtime after just five minutes of charging.

The JBL Live 770NC and Live 670NC headphones are available in black, white, blue, and sandstone color options. The Live 770NC is priced at around $195 (€179.99), while the Live 670NC is priced at approximately $141 (€129.99).

These latest additions to JBL’s Live lineup offer a fantastic combination of affordability and advanced features, making them a great choice for audio enthusiasts looking for high-quality headphones without breaking the bank.

