The 40/40 Club Closes Original Location in Flatiron District, Plans to Reopen Next Year

The 40/40 Club, owned by American rapper Jay-Z, has shut down its original location in the Flatiron District after operating for two decades. The club officially closed at the end of July and is set to reopen at a new address next year, as confirmed by Andrea Thomas, the company’s spokesperson.

Since its establishment in 2003, the lounge has been the venue for numerous high-profile events. Notably, rapper J. Cole held a mixtape release party there, and NBA player LeBron James celebrated his birthday at the lounge. In 2012, the club underwent a $10 million renovation to enhance its competitiveness in relation to newer clubs in downtown Manhattan.

At its peak, the 40/40 Club expanded into a small chain of establishments. Aside from the original Flatiron location, there were also branches in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and a restaurant at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. However, the Las Vegas location closed in 2008, just a year after opening. Subsequently, the Atlantic City club shuttered in 2013 due to a lawsuit claiming unpaid rent and other charges totaling over $115,000.

Despite the closure of the Manhattan venue, the 40/40 Club at Barclays Center in Brooklyn remains open, according to Jake Spitz, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn arena.

This is not Jay-Z’s only venture into the hospitality industry in New York City. He was previously involved with the West Village restaurant, the Spotted Pig, before its closure in 2020. In addition, his real estate company, SCC Greenwich Realty, sold its longstanding property for $7.5 million in 2022.