Technology

Japan’s FSA Proposes Tax Changes for Digital Asset Corporates

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
The Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan’s financial regulator, has proposed several changes to the tax code in order to create a more favorable environment for the adoption of blockchain technology. One of the key proposals is the removal of the year-end “unrealized gains” tax on digital assets for domestic firms.

Currently, legal entities in Japan are required to pay taxes on the increase in value of their digital assets, even if those assets have not been converted into fiat currency. This is in contrast to many other jurisdictions, where companies are only taxed when they sell or exchange digital assets for fiat.

The FSA’s proposal aims to exempt domestic firms from the burden of this yearly tax on unrealized gains. By doing so, the agency hopes to incentivize more companies to invest in the digital asset and blockchain sectors.

This move comes as a response to calls for taxation reform from digital asset advocates in Japan. The Japan Blockchain Association (JBA), a non-governmental lobbying group, has been advocating for changes to ease the tax burden on the domestic digital asset industry. They proposed three key changes, one of which aligns with the FSA’s proposal to eliminate the year-end unrealized gains tax on corporations holding digital assets.

This proposal by the FSA is likely to gain support from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has expressed his government’s commitment to supporting the Web3 and blockchain sectors.

This move towards tax reforms for digital asset corporates in Japan reflects the government’s recognition of the importance of blockchain technology and its desire to create a more favorable environment for its adoption.

