Japanese Commentator and Player Ryoma “Nanai” Ono Passes Away at 32

Japanese team Good 8 Squad recently announced the sudden passing of their commentator and player Ryoma “Nanai” Ono. He was only 32 years old. According to the official statement, Nanai passed away on August 9, 2023, due to heart failure.

Nanai had participated in Evo 2023 last weekend, where he achieved 7th place in Idol Showdown and 193rd place in Street Fighter 6. He appeared to be in high spirits during the event.

Nanai was well-known in the fighting game community as a commentator and a highly skilled player. Although he first became involved with fighting games during Street Fighter 4, it was during the Street Fighter 5 era that he truly made a name for himself. He was also recognized for his talent in Granblue Fantasy Versus.

Members of the fighting game community worldwide are expressing their sorrow and offering condolences for Nanai’s passing. Many have praised him as a great person who was loved by all. Prominent figures in the community, such as Daigo Umehara and Click Burgundy, have paid tribute to Nanai, highlighting his positive impact and contributions.

In light of Nanai’s death, Capcom has canceled the filming of this week’s Street Fighter League Japan. Other event organizers across Japan have also decided to cancel tournaments as a tribute to Nanai.

The loss of Nanai has deeply affected the community, and condolences are pouring in from all corners of the world. Nanai’s spirit and positivity will continue to be remembered fondly by the thousands of lives he touched.

It is a heartbreaking loss for the community, with many expressing regret that they will never have another chance to see Nanai at future events. He will be greatly missed.