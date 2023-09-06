Japan Pledges Increased Support to Southeast Asia in Maritime Safety and Digitalization

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to strengthen support to Southeast Asian countries in the fields of maritime safety and digitalization. The announcement comes as part of a new Japanese initiative for the fast-growing region, in which China’s influence is on the rise.

During the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum, Kishida unveiled the Japan-ASEAN comprehensive connectivity initiative. This initiative includes a human resources development plan that aims to train 5,000 individuals over the next three years. Kishida expressed Japan’s commitment to growing with ASEAN members through technical cooperation.

In addition to human resources development, Japan will also support efforts by each ASEAN member to digitalize infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity, and strengthen supply chains for food and other products. These measures are aimed at boosting the region’s economic growth and resilience.

During the ASEAN-Japan summit, Kishida and his Southeast Asian counterparts are expected to pledge to work together for the success of a special summit scheduled for December in Tokyo, marking the 50th year of their friendship. The leaders will also upgrade their relations to a “comprehensive strategic partnership” and issue a joint declaration.

One of the key focuses of the summit is to reaffirm collaboration in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, in the face of China’s expanding clout and assertive behavior in the region. This comes as major powers such as China, the United States, and India have upgraded their relations with ASEAN to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Japan has a longstanding cooperative relationship with ASEAN, which started in 1973. This year marks the 50th anniversary of substantial ties between Japan and the regional bloc, which began with a forum on synthetic rubber.

Prime Minister Kishida’s visit to Southeast Asia also coincides with escalating tensions between Japan and China over the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. During the trip, Kishida will explain the safety measures taken in the disposal of the water.

In addition to maritime safety and digitalization, other topics to be discussed during the ASEAN-related summits include the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the situation in the East and South China seas. Tensions have been running high due to Beijing’s military assertiveness in these areas.

In conclusion, Japan’s commitment to enhancing support in maritime safety and digitalization demonstrates its commitment to promoting stability and prosperity in the Southeast Asian region. Through greater collaboration with ASEAN, Japan aims to counterbalance China’s growing influence and strengthen regional ties.

