Japan Proposes Amendments to Tax Code for Digital Assets

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has put forth proposed amendments to the country’s tax code regarding profits made from digital assets. The FSA’s proposal aligns with industry demands for cryptocurrency reform. In a 16-page document filed on August 31, the agency suggested eliminating the tax on “unrealized gains” for digital asset firms. Currently, businesses in Japan are taxed based on the crypto assets they hold, regardless of whether or not they convert them into fiat currency at a profit. This differs from other jurisdictions where paper profits are not taxable until they are realized through a sale.

The FSA stated that this amendment is intended to adhere to global standards and to alleviate the burden on firms, preventing them from leaving Japan’s web3 space. By eliminating the unrealized gains tax, the country hopes to create a more favorable environment for blockchain technology and promote business startups.

Japan has seen significant growth in cryptocurrency awareness, making it an attractive destination for crypto investments. However, its tax code has been a major obstacle in establishing itself as a major crypto hub. Recent digital asset reforms in Hong Kong have had a positive impact in Asia, leading to an influx of firms and favorable regulations in the region.

The FSA’s proposal has garnered support from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, suggesting that the obstacles standing in its way may have been removed. The Japanese Blockchain Association has been at the forefront of pushing for amendments to the tax code. They have submitted proposals to the agency to shape the sector, drive investment, and create unified tax policies.

The association’s proposals include eliminating taxes on end-period unrealized gains for holding digital assets by third parties and removing taxes on third-party-issued tokens. These changes would allow for long-term holding of digital assets without triggering tax liabilities and incentivize domestic companies to establish operations in Japan.

The market associations also proposed that virtual currencies be taxed at the same rate as stocks and that taxes be levied when crypto assets are converted into fiat currency. Additionally, they suggested a separate tax on self-assessment at a fixed rate of 20% and the elimination of taxes when exchanging two crypto assets.

Overall, these proposed amendments aim to create a more favorable tax environment for digital assets in Japan and position the country as a leading player in the blockchain industry.

