Jampp Releases SKAdNetwork 4.0 Guide to Help APAC App Marketers Scale Their Business on Apple Devices

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 2, 2023
Jammp, a programmatic mobile marketing company, has launched an iOS SKAdNetwork 4.0 Guide for app marketers in the APAC region. The guide aims to assist marketers in expanding their business on Apple devices by leveraging the SKAdNetwork framework.

SKAdNetwork is Apple’s privacy-centric framework that provides ad measurement and insights without compromising user-level data. Version 4.0, which was released in October 2022 for iOS 16.1 and later, offers features that empower marketers with more control over insights, extended customer re-engagement measurement, lock and finalize conversion values, an expanded privacy threshold, and more.

The guide from Jampp is designed to equip advertisers in APAC markets with insights and strategies to optimize the utilization of SKAdNetwork 4.0, facilitating privacy-centric app growth for their iOS apps. By leveraging this framework, app marketers can tap into a wider demographic set to reach a larger audience, especially in countries like India, China, and Japan, where Apple devices have seen significant expansion.

Privacy-focused initiatives like Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework have made effective advertising on iOS challenging for app marketers. With limited access to user data, serving personalized ads and accurately measuring campaign ROI has become difficult. However, SKAdNetwork provides a solution for users who opt-out of ad tracking, allowing marketers to continue reaching and engaging their iOS audience.

Jampp’s guide offers insights and strategies to marketers, helping them make the most of SKAdNetwork 4.0. By investing in SKAN campaigns, marketers can achieve full coverage of their iOS audience and enhance campaign performance. In India, where only 36% of users allow advertisers to track their IDFA, marketers who choose not to utilize SKAdNetwork risk missing out on reaching over 60% of their iOS users.

By following the recommendations provided in Jampp’s guide, app marketers in the APAC region can navigate SKAdNetwork 4.0 effectively and drive app growth while maintaining user privacy.

