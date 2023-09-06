Cypher 007: The Classic Bond Experience Comes to Apple Arcade

James Bond fans rejoice! A new mobile game called Cypher 007 will be launching on Apple Arcade on September 29th. Developed by Tilting Point, this top-down title allows players to step into the shoes of a brand-new Bond and relive some of the series’ most iconic moments from the past 60 years.

Cypher 007 takes players on a thrilling espionage adventure, where they must defeat the notorious criminal mastermind, Blofeld, head of Spectre. Throughout the game, players will gather crucial intel, uncover secrets, and navigate immersive levels filled with obstacles, opponents, and increasing difficulty. The game also features classic Bond locations and plenty of gadgets, including the famous gyrocopter, Little Nellie.

One exciting aspect of Cypher 007 is the competitive element. Players can compete against other 007 agents worldwide via leaderboards to prove themselves as the ultimate spy. And the best part? All of this comes with no ads or in-app purchases, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted gaming experience.

While Cypher 007 is currently a mobile-only release, console players can look forward to Project 007 from IO Interactive, the developer behind the popular Hitman series. Project 007 will explore Bond’s origin story, although a release date has yet to be announced. In an interview earlier this year, IO co-owners Christian Elverdam and Hakan Abrak discussed their vision for the game and its unique take on the iconic character.

So, get ready to don a tuxedo, grab your favorite gadget, and immerse yourself in the world of 007 on Apple Arcade with Cypher 007. It’s time to prove that you have what it takes to be the ultimate secret agent.

