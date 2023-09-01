Revolutionizing Arabic’s Digital Presence: The Emergence of Jais

Arabic, with its rich history and global significance, has long been a cornerstone of cultural, religious, and diplomatic interactions. However, its representation in the digital realm has been disproportionately low, hindering its potential to thrive in the modern era. The introduction of the open-source bilingual Arabic-English large language model (LLM) named Jais offers hope for transforming Arabic’s online presence and securing its future in the digital age.

Despite being the fourth-most common language among internet users, Arabic content online accounts for less than 1% of the total. This underrepresentation is particularly striking given the language’s vast influence and official status at the United Nations. As digital interactions become increasingly dominant, it becomes essential to elevate Arabic’s online presence to ensure its continued relevance.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, specifically large language models, has emerged as a game-changer in the digital landscape. These models, trained on extensive datasets, can produce human-like text, speech, and images. While English has dominated the realm of AI technology due to the abundance of training data available, there is a growing effort to ensure that other languages, including Arabic, are not left behind.

Jais, an open-source bilingual Arabic-English LLM, developed through collaboration among G42, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and Cerebras Systems, offers a promising solution to bolster Arabic’s digital presence. What sets Jais apart is its ability to operate across multiple Arabic dialects, addressing the extensive variations in language across regions. This capacity holds immense potential for enhancing translation services, strengthening Arabic education, and promoting digital adoption in the Arab world.

While Jais faces the challenge of limited online Arabic training data, the team is committed to overcoming this obstacle. They are actively collecting more Arabic data from offline sources to expand the training material for the LLM. The ambitious goal is to develop an Arabic LLM on par with English-language counterparts like ChatGPT, ensuring Arabic’s permanence in the digital landscape.

The launch of Jais marks a significant milestone in the quest to elevate Arabic’s digital presence. As the world embraces the transformative potential of generative AI, Jais stands as a beacon of hope for preserving the cultural and linguistic heritage of the Arabic language. With its innovative approach and focus on navigating the complexities of Arabic dialects, Jais paves the way for enhanced communication, education, and digital engagement across the Arab world. As technology evolves and efforts to expand training data progress, Jais has the potential to revolutionize the future of Arabic in the digital realm.