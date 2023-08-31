Jabra Unveils Premium Wireless Earbuds – The Elite 10

Jabra has introduced its most premium pair of true wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 10. These earbuds promise the perfect combination of sound quality, comfort, and style. They aim to compete with top-tier products like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

The Elite 10 supports Dolby Atmos and includes Dolby Head Tracking technology. This innovative feature keeps listeners in the center of their soundstage, providing a more natural audio experience. The earbuds also feature advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, which adapts to the surrounding environment using infrasonic waves. In noisier environments, the ANC gain increases, while in quieter situations, it decreases. This ensures optimal noise isolation.

In addition to Dolby Atmos and ANC, the Elite 10 boasts six microphones for crystal-clear voice calls. The earbuds offer a battery life of up to six hours and come with a charging case that provides a total of 27 hours of playtime. They also support Bluetooth Multipoint, hands-free voice assistance, and easy pairing.

Jabra’s ComfortFit technology, introduced for the first time in their true wireless earbuds, ensures a comfortable and secure fit. The semi-open design reduces internal ear pressure, while the soft silicon tips offer a snug fit without causing discomfort. The Elite 10 comes with an IP57 rating, providing protection against water and particle ingress for everyday use.

Javier Foncillas, VP of Commercial Partnerships & Global Sales at Dolby Labs, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Jabra, saying that the combination of Jabra’s Elite range and Dolby’s audio innovations is a perfect match.

The Jabra Elite 10 comes in five different finishes: Cream, Cocoa, Titanium Black, Gloss Black, and Matte Black. They are priced at £230 / $249 / €249 / AU$379.

While the Elite 10 looks impressive, it remains to be seen how they will perform in terms of sound quality compared to other market leaders. However, their advanced features and stylish design make them a compelling option for wireless earbud enthusiasts.

Sources:

– Jabra launches wireless sports buds with military-grade toughness and Dolby Atmos at IFA 2023

– IFA 2023: news, highlights and all the key launches from Europe’s biggest tech show

– Own knowledge