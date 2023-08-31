Jabra Introduces New Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra, a leading company in true wireless earbuds, continues to impress with its latest offerings, the Elite 10 and the Elite 8 Active. These two models combine excellent sound quality, innovative features, and durability to cater to different user preferences and lifestyles.

The Elite 10 builds on the success of previous Jabra models, incorporating the best features from the Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 85t. It offers all-day comfort with its semi-open design and soft silicon wrapping. The earbuds are also designed to fit a wider range of ears, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for all users.

The standout feature of the Elite 10 is the addition of Dolby Atmos audio, making it the first Jabra model to feature this immersive sound technology. The earbuds also support Dolby’s head tracking tech, enhancing the audio experience further. Alongside this, the Elite 10 boasts advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) that automatically adjusts to your surroundings, offering superior noise blocking compared to standard ANC.

Jabra emphasizes productivity with the Elite 10, equipping it with six built-in microphones and voice clarity algorithms for crystal-clear calls. The earbuds also feature Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, transparency mode with wind noise reduction, automatic pausing, hands-free voice assistants, seamless pairing, wireless charging, and Bluetooth LE support. With an IP57 rating, the Elite 10 is dust and waterproof, making it suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. The battery life is impressive, with up to six hours of use with ANC on and an additional 21 hours provided by the charging case.

The Elite 10 will be available in September, retailing at $250. It will come in various color options, including cream, cocoa, titanium black, gloss black, and matte black.

For users with a more active lifestyle, the Elite 8 Active is the perfect choice. Jabra claims it to be the “world’s toughest earbuds” as they have passed rigorous US military testing for ruggedized electronics. With an IP68 dust and waterproof rating, the Elite 8 Active can withstand extreme conditions, including humidity, high temperature, rain, and altitude.

The Elite 8 Active has also undergone High Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT), ensuring its durability in harsh environments. Furthermore, the earbuds feature a ShakeGrip coating to ensure a secure fit during strenuous activities.

In terms of audio quality, the Elite 8 Active features 6mm drivers and supports Dolby Audio. While it does not have Dolby Atmos like the Elite 10, it still delivers excellent sound. The earbuds offer adaptive ANC for noise cancellation, although it is not as advanced as the Elite 10. However, this results in improved battery life, with up to eight hours of listening time and a total of 32 hours with the charging case. The Elite 8 Active also includes HearThrough mode, a six-microphone setup for calls with wind-blocking mesh, smartwatch connectivity, Google Assistant support, fast pair, and Bluetooth LE.

The Elite 8 Active is available now, priced at $200, and comes in caramel, cocoa, navy, black, and dark grey color options.

These new additions to the Jabra lineup prove once again that the company excels in delivering high-quality sound, innovative features, and durable design in true wireless earbuds.

Definitions:

– True wireless earbuds: Earbuds that connect to devices without the need for any wires or cables.

– Dolby Atmos audio: An immersive sound technology that creates a three-dimensional audio experience.

– Active noise cancellation (ANC): Technology that reduces external noise using internal microphones and algorithms.

– IP57 and IP68: Ingress Protection ratings that indicate the degree of protection against dust and water.

– Bluetooth Multipoint: The ability to connect earbuds to multiple devices simultaneously.

– Transparency mode: A feature that allows external sounds to be heard while listening to audio.

– ShakeGrip coating: A special coating that provides a secure and comfortable fit.

