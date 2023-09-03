Jabra Introduces Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Earphones with New Features

Jabra, the acclaimed audio company, has launched two new earphones: the Jabra Elite 8 Active and the Jabra Elite 10. Both models offer unique features and improvements over their predecessors.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active is the successor to the Elite 7 Active and is designed to be durable and rugged. It has a military standard for ruggedized electronics, an IP68 rating for dust and water protection, as well as Jabra ShakeGrip and Dolby Audio. The earphones offer up to 8 hours of battery life, with an additional 32 hours when combined with the charging case.

On the other hand, the Jabra Elite 10 is the follow-up to the Elite 7 Pro and the popular Elite 85t. It combines the best features of both models into a single product. The Elite 10 is optimized for Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking, ensuring a more immersive audio experience. It also features 10mm drivers for crystal clear calls and supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing users to pair at least two devices simultaneously. The Elite 10 offers 6 hours of battery life, extendable to 27 hours with the wireless charging case.

Both the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 earphones come with features such as Spatial Sound, Advanced ANC, and a compact design. The Elite 8 Active is designed for users who need durable and reliable earbuds for various activities, while the Elite 10 focuses on comfort, call quality, and music performance for all-day use.

Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra, highlighted the company’s commitment to meeting user needs and delivering high-quality audio products. Additionally, Javier Foncillas, VP Commercial Partnerships & Global Sales at Dolby Laboratories, emphasized the compatibility between Jabra’s new earphones and Dolby’s latest audio innovations.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active is priced at £199.99 and is available in caramel, navy, black, and dark grey. The Elite 10 is priced at £229.99 and comes in cream, cocoa, titanium black, gloss black, and matte black. The Elite 8 Active is currently on sale, while the Elite 10 will be available in September.

Overall, Jabra continues to innovate and provide consumers with advanced audio solutions that cater to their needs and preferences.

